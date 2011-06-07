Otis Williams & The CharmsFormed 1952. Disbanded 1960
Otis Williams & The Charms
1952
Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Williams and the Charms were an American doo-wop vocal group in the 1950s, who were originally billed as The Charms. Williams is not related to Otis Williams of The Temptations.
That's Your Mistaek
Unchain My Heart
Image Of A Girl
Hearts Of Stone
