Earl WildBorn 26 November 1915. Died 23 January 2010
Earl Wild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1915-11-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30e360cb-01ca-48da-90f6-0d0a00b7c263
Earl Wild Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Wild (November 26, 1915 – January 23, 2010) was an American pianist known for his transcriptions of jazz and classical music.
Earl Wild Performances & Interviews
Earl Wild Tracks
The Man I Love - for piano left hand
George Gershwin
Variations on 'I got rhythm' for piano and orchestra
George Gershwin
Embraceable You (Virtuoso Etudes after Gershwin)
Earl Wild
'Somebody loves me' from 7 virtuoso etudes after Gershwin
Earl Wild
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 32 (2nd mvt)
Xaver Scharwenka
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
Etude No 6, 'I Got Rhythm' (orig. George Gershwin)
Earl Wild
Etude No 3, 'The Man I Love' (orig. George Gershwin)
Earl Wild
I got rhythm (Virtuoso Studies after Gershwin)
Earl Wild
Reminiscences of Snow White (excerpt)
Frank Churchill
Piano Concerto 2nd Movement
Edvard Grieg
Concerto for piano and orchestra
Aaron Copland
Rhapsody on A theme of Paganini Op 43
Earl Wild
Etude No.3 after Gershwin's 'Liza'
Earl Wild
Improvisation in the form of a Theme and Three Variations on 'Someone to watch over me'
George Gershwin
Embraceable You
George Gershwin
Reminisces of Snow White
Frank Churchill
Embraceable You
Ruth McGinley, George Gershwin & Earl Wild
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op.16; II. Adagio
Edvard Grieg
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Aaron Copland
Virtuoso Studies: Lady be good
Earl Wild
Embraceable you from 7 Virtuoso etudes after Gershwin
George Gershwin
Etude No 3 based on Gershwin's The Man I Love
Nick McCarthy
Etude based on Gershwin's "Liza"
Earl Wild
Fantasy Polonaise on Original Themes
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
The man I love (Etude No.3)
George Gershwin
7 Virtuoso Etudes After Gershwin For Piano - no.3; Liza
Earl Wild
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Etude op 10 no 5 in G flat major
Frédéric Chopin
7 Virtuoso etudes after Gershwin for piano: no.7 The Man I Love
Ji Liu & Earl Wild
3 Sonetti di Petrarca S.158, transc. for piano [orig. voice and piano]
Franz Liszt
Theyre writing songs of love, but not for me
Tom Poster
Variations on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 35: Book 2
Johannes Brahms
(Kreisler) Liebesleid, transc. for piano [orig. vn & pf] (feat. Earl Wild)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Variations On I Got Rhythm (1934)
George Gershwin
