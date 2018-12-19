Patrick JuvetBorn 21 August 1950
Patrick Juvet
1950-08-21
Patrick Juvet Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Juvet (born 21 August 1950, in Montreux, Switzerland) is a former model turned singer-songwriter, who had a string of hit records in France. While his early career was focused on making pop records, he found international success as a disco music performer in the latter half of the 1970s.
I Love America
I Love America
I Love America ( Alt edit)
I Love America ( Alt edit)
Got A Feeling
Got A Feeling
Je Vais Me Marier Marie
Je Vais Me Marier Marie
