SOAKIrish singer/songwriter. Born 1997
SOAK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tyg0r.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30d9df0a-1ee2-40d6-8b14-67bd66dbcebf
SOAK Biography (Wikipedia)
Bridie Monds-Watson, better known by her stage name SOAK, is a Northern Irish singer-songwriter born in Derry in 1996. SOAK's music has been described as 'a vivid portrait of teenage deep-thinking' by The Guardian. She released her debut studio album Before We Forgot How to Dream in May 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SOAK Performances & Interviews
Stuart Catches Up With Soak
2018-05-30T10:43:00.000Z
Stuart Bailie has an overdue catch-up with Bridie Monds-Watson at the #BiggestWeekend
Stuart Catches Up With Soak
SOAK Interview
2015-11-01T09:00:00.000Z
Singer songwriter SOAK chats to Katie about being nominated for the Mercury Prize, skateboarding in Ireland and LGBT rights.
SOAK Interview
SOAK - Immigrant Song (by Led Zeppelin)
2015-05-22T09:00:00.000Z
Bridie Monds-Watson, aka SOAK, does an absolutely killer version of Zeppelin's Immigrant Song exclusively for Fearne Cotton's last show on Radio 1.
SOAK - Immigrant Song (by Led Zeppelin)
SOAK Tracks
Reckless Behaviour
SOAK
SOAK
Reckless Behaviour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037pnkz.jpglink
Reckless Behaviour
Last played on
Sea Creatures
SOAK
SOAK
Sea Creatures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kq6cf.jpglink
Sea Creatures
Last played on
Everybody Loves You
SOAK
SOAK
Everybody Loves You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pnfgf.jpglink
Everybody Loves You
Last played on
B a noBody
SOAK
SOAK
B a noBody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028d5bn.jpglink
B a noBody
Last played on
Blud
SOAK
Blud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r2pth.jpglink
Blud
Last played on
Garden
SOAK
Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm1p.jpglink
Garden
Last played on
Everybody Loves You (Live at BBC Music Introducing Live)
SOAK
SOAK
Everybody Loves You (Live at BBC Music Introducing Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm1p.jpglink
Upcoming Events
3
May
2019
SOAK
District, Liverpool, UK
6
May
2019
SOAK
Kendal Library, Blackpool, UK
10
May
2019
SOAK
Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
11
May
2019
SOAK
The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK
12
May
2019
SOAK
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/agp64f
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-26T01:28:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068b99l.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh8q9/acts/ac4bc8
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24T01:28:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s4f9m.jpg
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecg5v2/acts/aq9z3d
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
2015-03-18T01:28:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hc270.jpg
18
Mar
2015
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2015
20:00
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
Live Lounge: SOAK
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezbwhn
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-03-05T01:28:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02lb88f.jpg
5
Mar
2015
Live Lounge: SOAK
BBC Broadcasting House
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/afw4wh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T01:28:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021tmmb.jpg
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
