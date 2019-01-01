Mircan KayaBorn 1964
Mircan Kaya
1964
Mircan Kaya Biography (Wikipedia)
Mircan Kaia (Mircan Kaya) is a musician and an engineer from Turkey with her roots in Georgia who has produced several albums and directed and coordinated international engineering projects.
