Johann Adam HillerBorn 25 December 1728. Died 16 June 1804
Johann Adam Hiller (25 December 1728, Wendisch-Ossig, Saxony – 16 June 1804, Leipzig) was a German composer, conductor and writer on music, regarded as the creator of the Singspiel, an early form of German opera. In many of these operas he collaborated with the poet Christian Felix Weiße.
Furthermore, Hiller was a teacher who encouraged musical education for women, his pupils including Elisabeth Mara and Corona Schröter. He was Kapellmeister of Abel Seyler's theatrical company, and became the first Kapellmeister of Leipzig Gewandhaus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Die Jagd (Overture)
Die Jagd (Overture)
Die Jagd (Overture)
Overture "The Hunt"
Overture "The Hunt"
Overture "The Hunt"
Overture - Die Jagd
Overture - Die Jagd
Overture - Die Jagd
