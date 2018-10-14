Milton Barnes (16 December 1931 – 27 February 2001) was a Canadian composer, conductor, and jazz drummer. An associate of the Canadian Music Centre, his music is noted for its frequent use of Jewish themes, its rejection of the avant garde in favor of tonality, and its blend of classical, jazz, and pop elements. His music has been labeled by some critics as "eclectic fusion". He was commissioned to write works by Robert Aitken, Liona Boyd, Paul Brodie, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Erica Goodman, Joseph Macerollo, the Harbord Bakery, the New Chamber Orchestra of Canada, the Ontario Federation of Symphony Orchestras, John Perrone, and Trio Lyra among others. He remained active as a composer up until his sudden death of a heart attack in 2001. He is the father of singer/songwriter Micah Barnes, cellist Ariel Barnes, and drummer/producer Daniel Barnes.