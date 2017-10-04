The Renegades60s UK band. Formed 1960
The Renegades
1960
The Renegades Biography
The Renegades were a British rock band which started out in Birmingham in 1960. The band never had much success in their home country, but they became popular in Finland in the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Renegades Tracks
Feel Me
The Renegades
Feel Me
Feel Me
High Tension
The Renegades
High Tension
High Tension
Thirteen Women
The Renegades
Thirteen Women
Thirteen Women
Don't Make A Fool Out Of Me
The Renegades
Don't Make A Fool Out Of Me
Don't Make A Fool Out Of Me
Lucille
The Renegades
Lucille
Lucille
The Renegades Links
