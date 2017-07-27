Robert FolkFilm and television composer. Born 5 March 1949
Robert Folk
1949-03-05
Robert Folk Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Folk (born March 5, 1949) is an American film and television composer and conductor who has written many movie scores, as well as other orchestral music in a classical style.
Police Academy March
