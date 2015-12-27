MarriagesFormed 2011
Marriages
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30c4f946-bceb-44ad-bbb2-4cc98f9c3aaf
Marriages Biography (Wikipedia)
Marriages is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California that formed in 2012. The band is composed of vocalist and guitarist Emma Ruth Rundle, bassist Greg Burns and drummer Andrew Clinco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marriages Tracks
Sort by
Santa Sangre
Marriages
Santa Sangre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Sangre
Last played on
Salome
Marriages
Salome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salome
Last played on
Ten Tiny Fingers
Marriages
Ten Tiny Fingers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marriages Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist