Eric EricsonBorn 26 October 1918. Died 16 February 2013
Eric Ericson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30c38f3d-3fb1-4519-a383-cfe66defdfd1
Eric Ericson Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Gustaf Ericson (26 October 1918 – 16 February 2013) was a Swedish choral conductor and influential choral teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Ericson Tracks
Sort by
En gang I bredd med mig (Side by side one day)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
En gang I bredd med mig (Side by side one day)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
En gang I bredd med mig (Side by side one day)
Composer
Last played on
Sverige
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Sverige
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Sverige
Last played on
O tysta ensamhet (Oh silent loneliness)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
O tysta ensamhet (Oh silent loneliness)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
O tysta ensamhet (Oh silent loneliness)
Composer
Last played on
Jag unnar dig anda allt gott (I wish you well)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Jag unnar dig anda allt gott (I wish you well)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Jag unnar dig anda allt gott (I wish you well)
Composer
Last played on
Aftonen (evenings) for mixed choir (R.187) (1941)
Hugo Alfvén
Aftonen (evenings) for mixed choir (R.187) (1941)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
Aftonen (evenings) for mixed choir (R.187) (1941)
Last played on
Dar sitter en fagel pa liljorna (There is a bird sitting on the lilies)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Dar sitter en fagel pa liljorna (There is a bird sitting on the lilies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Dar sitter en fagel pa liljorna (There is a bird sitting on the lilies)
Composer
Last played on
Three songs from 'Idyll and Epigram'
August Söderman
Three songs from 'Idyll and Epigram'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Three songs from 'Idyll and Epigram'
Last played on
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Sven-Eric Johanson
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Last played on
Forvarskvall (An evening early in spring)
David Wikander
Forvarskvall (An evening early in spring)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Forvarskvall (An evening early in spring)
Last played on
Stjarntandningen (Starlight) [1922]
Oskar Lindberg
Stjarntandningen (Starlight) [1922]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Stjarntandningen (Starlight) [1922]
Sverige (Sweden) [1904-1905]
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Sverige (Sweden) [1904-1905]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Sverige (Sweden) [1904-1905]
Titania
Dag Wirén
Titania
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036gp3k.jpglink
Titania
Kristallen den fina (The Fine Crystall)
Trad.
Kristallen den fina (The Fine Crystall)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Kristallen den fina (The Fine Crystall)
Om alla berg och dalar (If all the hills and valleys)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Om alla berg och dalar (If all the hills and valleys)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Om alla berg och dalar (If all the hills and valleys)
Composer
Quatre motets pour un temps de penitence
Francis Poulenc
Quatre motets pour un temps de penitence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Quatre motets pour un temps de penitence
Last played on
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
Last played on
2 Cori di Michelangelo Buonarroti il Giovane - set 1 for unaccompanied chorus
Luigi Dallapiccola
2 Cori di Michelangelo Buonarroti il Giovane - set 1 for unaccompanied chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrn.jpglink
2 Cori di Michelangelo Buonarroti il Giovane - set 1 for unaccompanied chorus
Choir
Last played on
Drommarna [Dreams]
Jean Sibelius
Drommarna [Dreams]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Drommarna [Dreams]
Choir
Last played on
Pilarna [The Willows]
Ake Malmfors, Siwertz, Sigfrid, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Pilarna [The Willows]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Pilarna [The Willows]
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
I fjarran dis (In a distant haze)
Ake Malmfors, Siwertz, Sigfrid, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
I fjarran dis (In a distant haze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
I fjarran dis (In a distant haze)
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
Drömmarna
Jean Sibelius
Drömmarna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Drömmarna
Last played on
Eric Ericson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist