Geir Henning Braaten (born 29 October 1944 in Odalen) is a Norwegian pianist. In Oslo, he studied with Nicolai Dirdal from age five, and later with Robert Riefling, both at the Oslo Conservatory of Music. He also studies in France with Yvonne Lefébure, with Bruno Seidlhofer in Vienna.He had his debut in 1966 and has toured widely, especially in the East, including Turkey, Yugoslavia, France, USSR, U.S., Korea, Middle East and Taiwan. He has performed on Hong Kong radio and played with the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra. Braaten has collaborated with conductors including Moshe Atzmon, Aldo Ceccato, Mariss Jansons, Ken-Ichiro Kobayashi and Walter Weller. His complete edition of Grieg gave rise to concerts with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and won the prestigious MIDEM award. . He has had a close collaboration with world renowned violinist Aaron Rosand. He is retired from his position associate professor at the Norwegian Academy of Music, but continues his busy concert schedule , both as soloist and in chamber music with violinist Ole Bohn among others.