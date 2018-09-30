Timothy Ray Rushlow (born October 6, 1966) is an American recording artist. Between 1991 and 1997, Rushlow was lead vocalist of country music group Little Texas, which recorded four albums and a Greatest Hits package, in addition to charting more than fifteen singles on the Billboard country singles charts during Rushlow's tenure as lead vocalist.

After Little Texas disbanded in 1997, Rushlow began a solo career. His first recording was the musical track "Totally Committed" on comedian Jeff Foxworthy's 1998 album of the same name. Two years later, Rushlow signed to Atlantic Records, recording one album and charting a Top Ten single on the country charts titled "She Misses Him". When Atlantic closed its country division in 2001, Rushlow formed a six-piece band called Rushlow, which charted two singles and recorded one album for Lyric Street Records in 2003.

Rushlow and his cousin Doni Harris (a former member of Rushlow) founded the country music duo Rushlow Harris in 2006. This duo charted two singles on the country charts that year.