Zambri is the New York City based experimental music project of sisters Cristi Jo and Jessica Zambri. The duo write and produce the entirety of recorded material. Drummer Seth Kasper and multi-instrumentalist Will Spitz complete the group's live lineup.

Zambri's first live show in its current lineup occurred on September 12, 2010 at Glasslands Gallery in Brooklyn, NY. Many positive live reviews circulated shortly after the band's first performances in New York City and Brooklyn. Cristi Jo and Jessica toured south to Austin, TX in March, 2011 to perform several shows as featured vocalists with Hooray For Earth at Austin's yearly SXSW Festival.

The group have released a handful of internet downloads, notably a collaboration with Bear In Heaven's Jon Philpot on the song "Carry". Additionally, the sisters have released several remixes of other artists' work, including tracks by Denmark's Oh No Ono and Grammy Award-winning group Arcade Fire.

In December 2009, FACT Magazine featured a download of "From The Starts".