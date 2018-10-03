Bearsuit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30bb645e-7b3c-412c-8310-a117c5769f5a
Bearsuit Biography (Wikipedia)
Bearsuit are an art-rock/indie pop band from Norwich, UK, active from 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bearsuit Tracks
Sort by
Dinosaur Heart (6 Music Session, 9 Jan 2009)
Bearsuit
Dinosaur Heart (6 Music Session, 9 Jan 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Musclebelt (6 Music Session, 9 Jan 2009)
Bearsuit
Musclebelt (6 Music Session, 9 Jan 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pushover (6 Music Session, 9 Jan 2009)
Bearsuit
Pushover (6 Music Session, 9 Jan 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dino Heart
Bearsuit
Dino Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dino Heart
Last played on
When Will I Be Queen
Bearsuit
When Will I Be Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Will I Be Queen
Last played on
Poor Prince Neal (John Peel session 20.06.2001)
Bearsuit
Poor Prince Neal (John Peel session 20.06.2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop What You're Doing, What You're Doing Is Wrong (John Peel session 20.6.2000)
Bearsuit
Stop What You're Doing, What You're Doing Is Wrong (John Peel session 20.6.2000)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minerals Made Me (John Peel session 20.06.2001)
Bearsuit
Minerals Made Me (John Peel session 20.06.2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foxy Boxer
Bearsuit
Foxy Boxer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foxy Boxer
Last played on
Princess, You're A Test
Bearsuit
Princess, You're A Test
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Princess, You're A Test
Last played on
Train Wreck
Bearsuit
Train Wreck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Wreck
Last played on
Please Don't Take Him Back
Bearsuit
Please Don't Take Him Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Will I Be Queen (Kanedubstep Remix)
Bearsuit
When Will I Be Queen (Kanedubstep Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Will I Be Queen (Kanedubstep Remix)
Last played on
Bearsuit Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist