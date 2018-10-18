David Aaron CarpenterBorn 1986
David Aaron Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30ba6a91-1c92-4c22-80a9-6938558c62c8
David Aaron Carpenter Biography (Wikipedia)
David Aaron Carpenter (born April 5, 1986 in Great Neck, New York) is an American violist and was the first Prize Winner of the 2006 Walter W. Naumburg Viola Competition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Aaron Carpenter Tracks
Sort by
Harold in Italy (Marche des pèlerins
Hector Berlioz
Harold in Italy (Marche des pèlerins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Harold in Italy (Marche des pèlerins
Last played on
Odessa Walk
Alexey Shor
Odessa Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Odessa Walk
Last played on
Playlists featuring David Aaron Carpenter
David Aaron Carpenter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist