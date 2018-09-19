SleepResearch_Facility
SleepResearch_Facility
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30b904a4-7ca3-4bc6-bbd7-7acb3dcc0ba8
SleepResearch_Facility Biography (Wikipedia)
SleepResearch_Facility (sometimes abbreviated to SR_F or SRF) is a dark ambient artist from Glasgow, Scotland, specializing in sleep-conducive beatless ambient music which is both artistic as well as functional.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SleepResearch_Facility Tracks
Sort by
Stealth 4
SleepResearch_Facility
Stealth 4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stealth 4
Last played on
SleepResearch_Facility Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist