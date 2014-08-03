The Section were a US instrumental rock band formed in the early 1970s by musicians Danny Kortchmar, Craig Doerge, Leland Sklar, and Russ Kunkel. They are best known for both studio and stage work in support of some of the best selling singer/songwriters and solo singers of that decade. Their frequent appearances on the records of artists signed to Asylum Records made them the label's de facto house band. Their close association with the singer-songwriter and soft rock genres of the 1970s also led to their alternate moniker of "The Mellow Mafia."

They appeared together and individually on such albums as Carole King's best selling/record breaking, 1971's "Album of the Year," Tapestry; James Taylor's 1970 hit album, Sweet Baby James and many other albums by Linda Ronstadt, Crosby & Nash, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon and others. They also performed as back-up band on many of their tours. Other musicians closely associated with The Section include guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Tim Drummond and multi-instrumentalist David Lindley.