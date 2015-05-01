B.W. StevensonBorn 5 October 1949. Died 28 April 1988
B.W. Stevenson
1949-10-05
B.W. Stevenson Biography (Wikipedia)
B. W. Stevenson (October 5, 1949 – April 28, 1988), born Louis Charles Stevenson, was an American country pop artist, working in a genre now called progressive country. "B.W." stood for "Buckwheat". Stevenson was born in Dallas, Texas, and attended W. H. Adamson High School with such other future noted musicians as Michael Martin Murphey, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Larry Groce.
Stevenson performed and was taped for the intended pilot of Austin City Limits on October 13, 1974. However, the recording quality was deemed too poor to broadcast. Willie Nelson's performance taped the following night ended up being aired as the first episode of the long-running program.
B.W. Stevenson Tracks
My Maria
