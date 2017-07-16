Annette SnellBorn 22 March 1945. Died 4 April 1977
Annette Snell
1945-03-22
Annette Snell Biography (Wikipedia)
Annette Snell (March 22, 1945 – April 4, 1977) was an American rhythm and blues singer who recorded in the 1960s and 1970s. She died in the Southern Airways Flight 242 crash.
Annette Snell Tracks
It's All Over Now
Love Connection
Footprints On My Mind
Just as Hooked as I've Ever Been
