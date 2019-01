Fantastic Plastic Machine is the stage name of Tomoyuki Tanaka (田中知之 Tanaka Tomoyuki, born March 13, 1967), a Japanese musician and DJ born in Kyoto, Japan. Tanaka is considered to be part of the Shibuya-kei movement, drawing heavily from bossa nova, lounge music, soft rock, and French pop, incorporating many other types of music.

