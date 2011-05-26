Fantastic Plastic MachineBorn 6 July 1966
Fantastic Plastic Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-07-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30b39f11-2f7b-482c-b3b2-21fd5d30b556
Biography (Wikipedia)
Fantastic Plastic Machine is the stage name of Tomoyuki Tanaka (田中知之 Tanaka Tomoyuki, born March 13, 1967), a Japanese musician and DJ born in Kyoto, Japan. Tanaka is considered to be part of the Shibuya-kei movement, drawing heavily from bossa nova, lounge music, soft rock, and French pop, incorporating many other types of music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Madness
Fantastic Plastic Machine
Madness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madness
Last played on
S'Il Vous Plait
Fantastic Plastic Machine
S'Il Vous Plait
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S'Il Vous Plait
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist