Biography (Wikipedia)
Uwe H. Schmidt (born 27 August 1968 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany), also known as Atom™, Atom Heart, or Señor Coconut, is a German composer, musician and producer of electronic music. He is often regarded as the father of electrolatino, electrogospel, and aciton music. In the nineties, Schmidt moved to Chile and developed part of his career there, adopting the alias Mr. Coconut.
The Robots
Trans Europe Express
Tour De France (Merengue) (Album Version)
Autobahn (Cumbia Merengue)
