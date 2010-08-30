Graham FitkinBorn 19 April 1963
Graham Fitkin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br15b.jpg
1963-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30af1c8a-f6cd-4082-9d2c-24eaa1c8850d
Graham Fitkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Fitkin (born 19 April 1963) is a British composer, pianist and conductor. His compositions fall broadly into the minimalist and postminimalist genres. Described by The Independent in 1998 as "one of the most important of our younger composers", he is particularly known for his works for solo and multiple pianos, as well as for music accompanying dance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Featured Works
Graham Fitkin Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep5xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-30T00:51:46
30
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Graham Fitkin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist