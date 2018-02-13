Mo-Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30aee0b1-7871-4c2f-97d4-7989cd5e9ee7
Mo-Do Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabio Frittelli (24 July 1966 – 6 February 2013), better known by his pseudonym Mo-Do, was an Italian musician. Mo-Do appeared in the 1990s as an Italian electronic music act. Although Mo-Do was Italian, his songs are in German.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mo-Do Tracks
Sort by
Eins, Zwei, Polizei
Mo-Do
Eins, Zwei, Polizei
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mo-Do Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist