Petit BiscuitBorn 10 November 1999
Petit Biscuit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30ae6581-15ec-407b-b192-5f7b7ea214b2
Petit Biscuit Biography (Wikipedia)
Mehdi Benjelloun (born 10 November 1999) better known by his stage name Petit Biscuit, is a French DJ and music producer. He is one half of the indie-pop duo Mount Dreams with friend Romain Bauthier, known as Luuul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Petit Biscuit Tracks
Sort by
Suffer
Petit Biscuit
Suffer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suffer
Last played on
Wake Up (feat. Cautious Clay & Bipolar Sunshine)
Petit Biscuit
Wake Up (feat. Cautious Clay & Bipolar Sunshine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b4g.jpglink
Wake Up (feat. Cautious Clay & Bipolar Sunshine)
Last played on
Problems (feat. Lido)
Petit Biscuit
Problems (feat. Lido)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj75r.jpglink
Problems (feat. Lido)
Last played on
Waterfall
Petit Biscuit
Waterfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mc.jpglink
Waterfall
Last played on
Memories
Petit Biscuit
Memories
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memories
Last played on
Waterfall (Fono x Karma Kid Remix)
Petit Biscuit
Waterfall (Fono x Karma Kid Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mc.jpglink
Waterfall (Fono x Karma Kid Remix)
Last played on
Waterfall (feat. Panama)
Petit Biscuit
Waterfall (feat. Panama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjb0h.jpglink
Waterfall (feat. Panama)
Last played on
Iceland
Petit Biscuit
Iceland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Iceland
Last played on
Full Moon
Petit Biscuit
Full Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Moon
Last played on
Sunset Lover
Petit Biscuit
Sunset Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b3ls3.jpglink
Sunset Lover
Last played on
Sunset Lover (Clarian remix)
Petit Biscuit
Sunset Lover (Clarian remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunset Lover (Clarian remix)
Last played on
Alone
Petit Biscuit
Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone
Last played on
Back to artist