Otis RenéBorn 2 October 1898. Died 5 April 1970
Otis René
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1898-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30ae40bd-a5b5-467f-8dcc-5501b4511e39
Otis René Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis René (b. Otis J. René, Jr., October 2, 1898, in New Orleans; d. April 5, 1970, in Los Angeles) was an American songwriter and record label owner. As a songwriter, he is notable as the co-author of "When It's Sleepy Time Down South", which became a signature song for Louis Armstrong.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Otis René Tracks
Sort by
I'm Lost
Nat King Cole
I'm Lost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
I'm Lost
Last played on
Back to artist