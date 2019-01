Otis René (b. Otis J. René, Jr., October 2, 1898, in New Orleans; d. April 5, 1970, in Los Angeles) was an American songwriter and record label owner. As a songwriter, he is notable as the co-author of "When It's Sleepy Time Down South", which became a signature song for Louis Armstrong.

