Pattern Is Movement (often stylized as Pattern is Movement) is an American indie rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that established in 2001. They have been categorized by some reviewers as a math rock group and compared to groups such as Don Caballero, Sunny Day Real Estate and Pinback. However, as the band moved from a five piece to a two piece, their sound moved away from the angular sound of previous records and closer to a more melodic heavy composition structure with sing-a-long choruses. The current two-piece sound can be attributed to influences such as Dirty Projectors, Beirut and Grizzly Bear. In an interview with Baeble Music, Ward coined the band with the term "indie cabaret".[citation needed]

In 2006, producer and engineer Scott Solter (who has worked with John Vanderslice and the Mountain Goats) remixed the 2005 album Stowaway, which he had also recorded. This remix was considered unique due to its exclusivity to analog processes. Solter is credited on the album with "machines, razors, tape."