Los Shapis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30ab878c-c2f1-43b3-b2e0-35925663a8c7
Los Shapis Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Shapis is a chicha musical group from Peru. They rose to prominence with their 1981 hit song "El Aguajal" (which means "the swamp"), a modern adaptation of traditional huayno. They were noted for their rainbow coloured costumes. The band's logo was designed by Rafael Trujillo Villacorta.
Los Shapis was one of the first chicha groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Los Shapis Tracks
Sort by
El Aguajal
Los Shapis
El Aguajal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Aguajal
Last played on
Los Shapis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist