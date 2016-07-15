Richard & the Young LionsFormed 1965
Richard & the Young Lions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30aa22d8-3661-4a1c-967b-512be80a37ac
Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard and the Young Lions were an American garage rock band from Newark, New Jersey. They produced a moderately successful single with their song, "Open Up Your Door".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Open Up Your Door
Richard & the Young Lions
Open Up Your Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Up Your Door
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist