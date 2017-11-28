Élie SemounBorn 16 October 1963
Élie Semoun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30a341e5-79b0-4804-b3b9-9e0522fdf32c
Élie Semoun Biography (Wikipedia)
Élie Semoun (born Élie Semhoun on 16 October 1963) is a French comedian, actor, director, writer and singer of Moroccan origin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Élie Semoun Tracks
Sort by
Vous
Élie Semoun
Vous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vous
Last played on
Au Petit Bonheur
Élie Semoun
Au Petit Bonheur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Au Petit Bonheur
Last played on
Élie Semoun Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist