John Dummer’s Famous Music BandFormed 1965. Disbanded 1974
John Dummer’s Famous Music Band
1965
Biography (Wikipedia)
The John Dummer Band also known as John Dummer's Blues Band, John Dummer's Famous Music Band, John Dummer's Oobleedooblee Band and The John Dummer Band Featuring Nick Pickett was a British blues band, of the 1960s and 1970s, was noted for its extensive roster of members, including Graham Bond, Dave Kelly, Jo Ann Kelly, Tony McPhee Bob Hall, John O'Leary and Pick Withers, and for supporting US bluesmen such as Howlin' Wolf and John Lee Hooker on UK tours.
Tracks
Nine By Nine
John Dummer’s Famous Music Band
Nine By Nine
Nine By Nine
Last played on
40 Days - (Radio 1 Session, 2 Jul 1968)
John Dummer’s Famous Music Band
40 Days - (Radio 1 Session, 2 Jul 1968)
After Hours (Radio 1 Session, 2 Jul 1968)
John Dummer’s Famous Music Band
After Hours (Radio 1 Session, 2 Jul 1968)
Travieling Man (Radio 1 Session, 2 Jul 1968)
John Dummer’s Famous Music Band
Travieling Man (Radio 1 Session, 2 Jul 1968)
Standing Round Cryin' (Radio 1 Session, 2 Jul 1968)
John Dummer’s Famous Music Band
Standing Round Cryin' (Radio 1 Session, 2 Jul 1968)
