Brigitte Fassbaender (born 3 July 1939), is a German mezzo-soprano opera singer and a stage director. She was from 1999 to 2012 Intendant of the Tyrolean State Theatre in Innsbruck, Austria. She holds the title Kammersängerin from the Bavarian State Opera in Munich and the Vienna Staatsoper.

