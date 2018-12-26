Crystal FightersFormed 2007
Crystal Fighters
2007
Crystal Fighters Biography (Wikipedia)
Crystal Fighters are an English-Spanish electronic music band, formed in 2007, in London, England, and in Navarre, Spain. Their debut album, Star of Love, was released in October 2010 in the UK and was released in the US through Atlantic Records in April 2012. Their second album entitled Cave Rave was released on 27 May 2013 and their third and most recent album, Everything Is My Family was released on 21 October 2016.
All My Love
Crystal Fighters
All My Love
All My Love
LA Calling
Crystal Fighters
LA Calling
LA Calling
Lay Low
Crystal Fighters
Lay Low
Lay Low
Love Natural
Crystal Fighters
Love Natural
Love Natural
Good Girls
Crystal Fighters
Good Girls
Good Girls
Boomin'
Crystal Fighters
Boomin'
Boomin'
In Your Arms
Crystal Fighters
In Your Arms
In Your Arms
Follow
Crystal Fighters
Follow
Follow
Love Alight
Crystal Fighters
Love Alight
Love Alight
You & I
Crystal Fighters
You & I
You & I
At Home
Crystal Fighters
At Home
At Home
Are We One
Crystal Fighters
Are We One
Are We One
I Do This Everyday
Crystal Fighters
I Do This Everyday
I Do This Everyday
Upcoming Events
4
Apr
2019
Crystal Fighters
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T00:45:20
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T00:45:20
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Live Lounge: Crystal Fighters
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-06-25T00:45:20
25
Jun
2013
Live Lounge: Crystal Fighters
BBC Broadcasting House
