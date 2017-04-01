Kohachiro MiyataBorn 1938
Kohachiro Miyata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/309e2282-216a-4124-8436-c05478d5f20e
Kohachiro Miyata Biography (Wikipedia)
Kōhachirō Miyata (1938-) 宮田 耕八朗 is a shakuhachi flautist and composer. He performs both traditional and contemporary music. He recorded with Ensemble Nipponia in the United States in 1976. Among his students were Clive Bell, Fukuda Teruhisa, Larry Tyrrell, and Rodrigo Rodriguez. His recordings have been published by Nonesuch Records, JVC, and King Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kohachiro Miyata Tracks
Sort by
Honshirabe
Kohachiro Miyata
Honshirabe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honshirabe
Last played on
Tsuru No Sugomori
Trad.
Tsuru No Sugomori
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tsuru No Sugomori
Last played on
Kohachiro Miyata Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist