1968-04-15
Edward John O'Brien (born 15 April 1968) is an English guitarist and member of the alternative rock band Radiohead. He makes extensive use of effects units to create atmospheric sounds and textures, and provides backing vocals. In 2010, Rolling Stone named O'Brien the 59th greatest guitarist of all time.
Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien on how Brazil helped lift him out of a depression, and inspired his forthcoming solo album.
Ed O'Brien on the importance of Brazil
Ed talks about his school friends who would go on to become Radiohead.
Ed O'Brien from Radiohead talks about the first time he jammed with Thom.
