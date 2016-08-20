The Phunk Junkeez are an American rap rock band from Phoenix, Arizona that formed in 1991 and have established a strong underground following. The band has toured the U.S. extensively, even making it as far as Japan.

The band plays music fusing a number of different styles, from hardcore punk to trip hop.

Eventually, the band was signed to Trauma Records/Interscope Records and have released six albums over the last 23 years.

The band has had member changes over its 24 years, especially on guitar, but three original members still make up part of the band to this day: Soulman (singer), Jumbo Jim (bass) and DJ Roach (singer and DJ).