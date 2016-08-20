Phunk JunkeezFormed 1991
Phunk Junkeez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30989642-c949-40e8-883a-b5b9c3136461
Phunk Junkeez Biography (Wikipedia)
The Phunk Junkeez are an American rap rock band from Phoenix, Arizona that formed in 1991 and have established a strong underground following. The band has toured the U.S. extensively, even making it as far as Japan.
The band plays music fusing a number of different styles, from hardcore punk to trip hop.
Eventually, the band was signed to Trauma Records/Interscope Records and have released six albums over the last 23 years.
The band has had member changes over its 24 years, especially on guitar, but three original members still make up part of the band to this day: Soulman (singer), Jumbo Jim (bass) and DJ Roach (singer and DJ).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phunk Junkeez Tracks
Sort by
Settle Down
Phunk Junkeez
Settle Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Settle Down
Last played on
Phunk Junkeez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist