Kathinka PasveerBorn 11 June 1959
Kathinka Pasveer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/309440bc-3640-4ec1-b87c-bb9bc28341d8
Kathinka Pasveer Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathinka Pasveer (born 11 June 1959) is a Dutch flautist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kathinka Pasveer Tracks
Sort by
Two Couples (feat. Kathinka Pasveer & Simon Stockhausen)
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Two Couples (feat. Kathinka Pasveer & Simon Stockhausen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm36.jpglink
Two Couples (feat. Kathinka Pasveer & Simon Stockhausen)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 11: Stockhausen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e925v2
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-19T01:10:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01d37d2.jpg
19
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 11: Stockhausen
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 20 - Stockhausen Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezgj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-02T01:10:27
2
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 20 - Stockhausen Day
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist