Nicholas Collon (born 1983, London) is a British conductor.
A viola player, pianist and organist by training, Collon played viola in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain (NYOGB). He studied at Eton and was an organ scholar at Clare College, Cambridge. One of his conducting mentors was Sir Colin Davis, and Collon has served as an assistant conductor to Sir Mark Elder.
In 2004, Collon, Robin Ticciati and fellow NYOGB musicians founded the Aurora Orchestra, with Collon as its artistic director. He was awarded the 2008 Arts Foundation Fellowship for conducting, from a list of twenty nominated British conductors. For the 2011-2012 season, Collon was Assistant Conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
In April 2007, Collon conducted Mozart's The Magic Flute, directed by Samuel West, in Ramallah and Bethlehem, the first-ever staged opera production in the West Bank, and returned in 2009 with the same team for performances of La bohème. His English National Opera conducting debut was in September 2012. In June 2013, he conducted the British stage premiere of Jonathan Harvey's opera Wagner Dream for Welsh National Opera.
