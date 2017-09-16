Gong Linna (龚琳娜) (born 1975 in Guiyang, Guizhou) is a Chinese fusion singer. Her style is one which combines the traditional "lightness" and "ch'i" of centuries-old melodies with new lyrics. She has performed many pieces composed or arranged by her husband, German composer Robert Zollitsch who is known in China as Lao Luo (老锣), and collaborated with Portuguese fado musician António Chainho.

Since 2002 Gong and Zollitsch have been making field trips to provinces including Guizhou, Shaanxi and Fujian, seeking to understand and preserve local folk music.