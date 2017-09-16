Gong LinnaBorn 1975
Gong Linna
1975
Gong Linna Biography (Wikipedia)
Gong Linna (龚琳娜) (born 1975 in Guiyang, Guizhou) is a Chinese fusion singer. Her style is one which combines the traditional "lightness" and "ch'i" of centuries-old melodies with new lyrics. She has performed many pieces composed or arranged by her husband, German composer Robert Zollitsch who is known in China as Lao Luo (老锣), and collaborated with Portuguese fado musician António Chainho.
Since 2002 Gong and Zollitsch have been making field trips to provinces including Guizhou, Shaanxi and Fujian, seeking to understand and preserve local folk music.
Gong Linna Tracks
Pan Ge
Gong Linna
Pan Ge
Pan Ge
River
Michael Gordon
River
River
Antiphony in the Mountain
Gong Linna
Antiphony in the Mountain
Antiphony in the Mountain
Tan Te
Gong Linna
Tan Te
Tan Te
Hua Fei Hua (Flowers, yet not flowers)
Gong Linna
Hua Fei Hua (Flowers, yet not flowers)
Hua Fei Hua (Flowers, yet not flowers)
Zou Xikou - Through the Western Pass (North Shaanxi Folk Song)
Gong Linna
Zou Xikou - Through the Western Pass (North Shaanxi Folk Song)
Zou Xikou - Through the Western Pass (North Shaanxi Folk Song)
Composer
Pangxie Ge
Gong Linna
Pangxie Ge
Pangxie Ge
