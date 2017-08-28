Ana-Marija MarkovinaBorn 1970
Ana-Marija Markovina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/308e5834-5506-4b75-a7c3-3320b38b7b5c
Ana-Marija Markovina Biography (Wikipedia)
Ana-Marija Markovina (born in Osijek April 24, 1970) is a Croatian classical pianist. She lives in Cologne with her husband, the psychologist Helmut Reuter [de], and their daughter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ana-Marija Markovina Tracks
Sort by
Keyboard Sonata in A minor, Wq.62/21
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Keyboard Sonata in A minor, Wq.62/21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Keyboard Sonata in A minor, Wq.62/21
Last played on
Piano Sonata, Op 8 - 2nd movement, Andante
Luise Adolpha Le Beau
Piano Sonata, Op 8 - 2nd movement, Andante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata, Op 8 - 2nd movement, Andante
Last played on
Back to artist