Plone. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2001
Plone
1994
Plone Biography (Wikipedia)
Plone were an electronic music band from Birmingham, England.
Plone Tracks
Busy Working
Sunday Laid Moo
Dry Pen - BBC Session 01/09/1999
Plock
Plone - Meltdown 1998
Sunday Laid Moo - BBC Session 26/04/1998
Elcetronic Beauty Palou
Busy Working - BBC Session 01/09/1999
The Greek Alphabet
Top & Low Rent
Marbles
Be Rude To Your School
Anohter One Of Those - BBC Session 01/09/1999
Summer Plays Out
Bibi Plone
Plone Links
