Eddie TaylorElectric blues guitarist & singer. Born 29 January 1923. Died 25 December 1985
Eddie Taylor
1923-01-29
Eddie Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Taylor (January 29, 1923 – December 25, 1985) was an American electric blues guitarist and singer.
Eddie Taylor Tracks
God Is Gone Up With A Triumphant Shout
Gerald Finzi
God Is Gone Up With A Triumphant Shout
Last played on
Last played on
Bad Boy
Eddie Taylor
Bad Boy
Bad Boy
Last played on
Weary Blues
Humphrey Lyttelton
Weary Blues
Last played on
Last played on
How Long Blues
Humphrey Lyttelton & Jimmy Rushing, John Picard, Tony Coe, Jimmy Skidmore, Ian Armit, Brian Brocklehurst, Eddie Taylor & Humphrey Lyttelton and His Band
How Long Blues
How Long Blues
Composer
Last played on
Willow Weep For Me
Brian Brocklehurst, Humphrey Lyttelton, Jimmy Skidmore, John Picard, Humphrey Lyttelton and His Band, Joe Temperley, Eddie Taylor, Ian Armit & Tony Coe
Willow Weep For Me
Last played on
Last played on
Robbins Nest
Tony Coe
Robbins Nest
Last played on
Last played on
Bad Penny Blues
Humphrey Lyttelton
Bad Penny Blues
Bad Penny Blues
Performer
Last played on
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Cass Caswell, Acker Bilk, Acker Bilk, John Critchinson, Danny Moss, Eddie Taylor & Acker Bilk & Danny Moss Quintet
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Composer
Last played on
Composer
Last played on
Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
Eddie Taylor
Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
Last played on
Last played on
Do You Want Me To Cry
Eddie Taylor
Do You Want Me To Cry
Last played on
Last played on
Eddie Taylor Links
