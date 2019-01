The Bo Street Runners were an English R&B band formed in Harrow, England during 1963. The band released four singles and a extended play record. They gained prominence in the United Kingdom after winning the Ready Steady Win! band contest and included future Fleetwood Mac drummer, Mick Fleetwood and vocalist Mike Patto.

