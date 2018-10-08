Peter ErskineBorn 5 June 1954
Peter Erskine
1954-06-05
Peter Erskine Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Erskine (born June 5, 1954) is an American jazz drummer who was a member of the jazz fusion groups Weather Report and Steps Ahead.
Peter Erskine Tracks
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Vince Mendoza
Last played on
Blood on the Floor - Needles
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Last played on
Blood On The Floor
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Last played on
Elegy for Andy (Blood on the Floor)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Last played on
The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
Joni Mitchell
Last played on
Trim (Scorched)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Last played on
On The Lake
Peter Erskine
Performer
Last played on
Blood on the Floor
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Last played on
Scorched - Protocol
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Last played on
Consolation
Kenny Wheeler
Last played on
Ambleside
Peter Erskine
Last played on
Pure and Simple
Peter Erskine
Last played on
November
John Abercrombie
Last played on
Now, and Now Again
John Taylor
Composer
Last played on
Romeo and Juliet
Peter Erskine
Last played on
Prelude No.2
Peter Erskine
Last played on
Everything I Love
Peter Erskine
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Joybox by name; Joyful by nature!
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2015-11-20T00:49:39
20
Nov
2015
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Joybox by name; Joyful by nature!
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2007: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-16T00:49:39
16
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-19T00:49:39
19
Jul
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Peter Erskine Links
