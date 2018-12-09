Episode SixFormed October 1963. Disbanded September 1974
Episode Six
1963-10
Episode Six Biography (Wikipedia)
Episode Six were an English rock band formed in Harrow, London in 1965. The band did not have commercial success in the UK, releasing nine singles that all failed to chart, but they did find minor success in Beirut at the time. Group members Ian Gillan and Roger Glover left in 1969 to join Deep Purple, while drummer Mick Underwood founded Quatermass and later collaborated with Gillan.
Episode Six Tracks
Lucky Sunday
Episode Six
Lucky Sunday
Lucky Sunday
Last played on
I Will Warm Your Heart
Episode Six
I Will Warm Your Heart
I Will Warm Your Heart
Last played on
I Can See Through You
Episode Six
I Can See Through You
I Can See Through You
Last played on
Morning Dew
Episode Six
Morning Dew
Morning Dew
Last played on
Mozart Vs The Rest
Episode Six
Mozart Vs The Rest
Mozart Vs The Rest
Last played on
Jack D'Or
Episode Six
Jack D'Or
Jack D'Or
Last played on
Here There and Everywhere
Episode Six
Here There and Everywhere
Here There and Everywhere
Last played on
