Mae Moore
Mae Moore Biography
Mae Moore (born in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada) is a Canadian singer-songwriter. Her music is a blend of pop, folk and jazz. Her most successful album, 1992's Bohemia, was an international hit, although her other albums have been successful mainly in Canada.
Mae Moore Tracks
Mama Knows
Mae Moore
Mama Knows
Mama Knows
