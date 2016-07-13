Dan Wilde
Dan Wilde Biography
Dan Wilde is an English singer-songwriter and musician from Blackpool, now living in Cambridge. He has released two solo albums so far, the most recent being With Fire in Mind. His third solo album, "Rhythm on the City Wall" is scheduled for release in April 2016.
Pieces
Dan Wilde
Pieces
Pieces
Last played on
Broke My Heart Alright
Dan Wilde
Broke My Heart Alright
Broke My Heart Alright
Last played on
Number 1
Dan Wilde
Number 1
Number 1
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Dan Wilde
The Big Comfy Bookshop, Coventry, UK
