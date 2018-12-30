Black Dyke BandFormed 1855
Black Dyke Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p047v1pj.jpg
1855
Black Dyke Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Dyke Band, formerly John Foster & Son Black Dyke Mills Band, is one of the oldest and best-known brass bands in the world. The band has won many prizes and competitions over the years. In 2014, the band won the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain for a record 23rd time, and the British Open Championship for another record 30th time. They have also won the European Championships a record thirteen times, most recently in 2015.
Black Dyke Band Tracks
Rhapsody on Sea Shanties
Gordon Langford
Rhapsody on Sea Shanties
Rhapsody on Sea Shanties
Cornet Carillon
Black Dyke Band
Cornet Carillon
Cornet Carillon
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Napoli, Air and Variations for brass band
Herman Bellstedt
Napoli, Air and Variations for brass band
Napoli, Air and Variations for brass band
Partita: IV. Rondo
WIlfred Heaton
Partita: IV. Rondo
Partita: IV. Rondo
Messiah: Overture arr. for brass band
George Frideric Handel
Messiah: Overture arr. for brass band
Messiah: Overture arr. for brass band
Serenade, Op 22
Derek Bourgeois
Serenade, Op 22
Serenade, Op 22
Kenilworth Suite for brass band (March)
Arthur Bliss
Kenilworth Suite for brass band (March)
Kenilworth Suite for brass band (March)
A Downland suite for brass band (Elegy)
John Ireland
A Downland suite for brass band (Elegy)
A Downland suite for brass band (Elegy)
Relaxation (Salute to Youth)
Vinter
Relaxation (Salute to Youth)
Relaxation (Salute to Youth)
Thingumybob
Black Dyke Band
Thingumybob
Thingumybob
The Cossack
William Rimmer
The Cossack
The Cossack
Academic Festival Overture
Johannes Brahms
Academic Festival Overture
Academic Festival Overture
Praeludium
Armas Järnefelt
Praeludium
Praeludium
Metropolis 1927
Peter Graham
Metropolis 1927
Metropolis 1927
That'll Do (feat. Paddy Moloney & Black Dyke Band)
Peter Gabriel
That'll Do (feat. Paddy Moloney & Black Dyke Band)
That'll Do (feat. Paddy Moloney & Black Dyke Band)
Hungarian March
Black Dyke Band
Hungarian March
Hungarian March
All Through the Night
Traditional Welsh, Gordon Langford, Black Dyke Band, Geoffrey Brand & Roy Newsome
All Through the Night
All Through the Night
Family Portraits (Lowry Sketchbook)
Philip Wilby
Family Portraits (Lowry Sketchbook)
Family Portraits (Lowry Sketchbook)
Grand March arr Fernie (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Grand March arr Fernie (Aida)
Grand March arr Fernie (Aida)
Cortege, from Pageantry
Herbert Howells
Cortege, from Pageantry
Cortege, from Pageantry
Knight Templar
Allen George
Knight Templar
Knight Templar
Penny Lane
McCartney, John Lennon, Black Dyke Band, Fernie & Nicholas Childs
Penny Lane
Penny Lane
Toccata from Organ Symphony No 5
Charles‐Marie Widor
Toccata from Organ Symphony No 5
Toccata from Organ Symphony No 5
Dance of the tumblers (Snow maiden - suite)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Dance of the tumblers (Snow maiden - suite)
Dance of the tumblers (Snow maiden - suite)
Bandology
Black Dyke Band
Bandology
Bandology
New York Movie (world premiere)
Peter Graham
New York Movie (world premiere)
New York Movie (world premiere)
Paradise (world premiere)
Paul Mealor
Paradise (world premiere)
Paradise (world premiere)
Radio City
Peter Graham
Radio City
Radio City
Une Vie de matelot
Robert Farnon
Une Vie de matelot
Une Vie de matelot
Pageantry: Jousts
Herbert Howells
Pageantry: Jousts
Pageantry: Jousts
Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Candide: Overture
Candide: Overture
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 20 - Brass Day
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-28T00:37:25
28
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 20 - Brass Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-29T00:37:25
29
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
1981-09-07T00:37:25
7
Sep
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-13T00:37:25
13
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-03T00:37:25
3
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
