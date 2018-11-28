Dmytro PopovTenor
Dmytro Popov
Tenor
Dmytro Popov Tracks
Song of the Young Gipsy (from Aleko)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Otchevo? (Why? - Op.6 no.5)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
The Bells, Op 35 (1st mvt, 'The Silver Sleigh Bells')
Sergei Rachmaninov
The Bells
Sergei Rachmaninov
Brindisi, from 'La Traviata'
Giuseppe Verdi
Iolanta's and Vaudemont's Duet, from Iolanta, (Op. 69)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Vaudemont's Romance, from Iolanta, (Op. 69)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Lensky's Aria, from 'Eugene Onegin, op. 24'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 64: Verdi Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-30
30
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 64: Verdi Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
