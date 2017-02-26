Ray BauducBorn 18 June 1906. Died 8 January 1988
Ray Bauduc
1906-06-18
Ray Bauduc Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Bauduc (June 18, 1906 – January 8, 1988) was a jazz drummer best known for his work with the Bob Crosby Orchestra and their band-within-a-band, the Bobcats, between 1935 and 1942. He is also renowned for his partial composition of Big Noise from Winnetka, a jazz standard.
Ray Bauduc Tracks
South Rampart Street Parade
Bob Crosby
Spain
Bob Crosby & Bob Crosby
Performer
The Big Noise From Winnetka
Ray Bauduc
Performer
Composer
South Rampart Street Pade
Bob Crosby
